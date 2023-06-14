Florida Gov. DeSantis signs bill on sea-level studies

TALLAHASSEE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed five bills Tuesday, including a measure that will expand the need for studies about sea-level rise when certain structures are built with state dollars.

Currently, governments must study potential sea-level rise impacts when state-financed projects are going up in coastal building zones.

But under the new law (HB 111), studies also will need to be conducted after July 1, 2024, on state-financed structures considered a "historical or cultural asset" in areas at risk of sea-level rise.

The law also will expand the state's Resilient Florida Grant Program to assist municipalities and counties with feasibility studies and permitting costs related to reducing impacts of flooding and sea-level rise.

Another bill signed Tuesday (HB 119) will expand the ability of local elected officials, legislators, judges, state attorneys and public defenders to visit county or municipal detention facilities.