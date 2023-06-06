DeSantis lashes at Disney during Michigan GOP event

MIAMI - At a Republican event in Michigan, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis again lashes out at the Walt Disney Company.

DeSantis had a lot to say about an agreement Disney passed, which limited the new governor-appointed board's power for decades to come.

'They tried to pull a fast one on the way out the door. They've been caught on that. So, all I can say is that story's not over yet. Buckle up. There's going be more coming down the pike, but ultimately, the state of Florida, and any state, needs to be governed by the people of the state as expressed through the medium of elections and under a state constitution," he said.

"One powerful corporation should not be outside the contours of the law. They need to be held accountable and we are going to make sure that that happens."

Governor DeSantis has requested an investigation into Disney's move to restrict the board.