Florida GOP voter edge continues to expand

TALLAHASSEE - The Republican Party of Florida in June continued to expand its voter-registration advantage over the Florida Democratic Party.

The GOP had 5,263,269 registered voters as of June 30, while the Democratic Party had 4,721,471, according to newly posted data on the state Division of Elections website.

That 541,798-voter edge was up from a 496,150-voter advantage at the end of May.

Meanwhile, 3,911,131 voters were registered without party affiliation as of June 30, while 286,493 were registered with third parties.

Democrats historically held a registration edge in the state, but Republicans overtook them in 2021 and have steadily expanded the lead.

Republicans hold all statewide offices, a majority in Florida's congressional delegation and supermajorities in the Florida House and Senate.