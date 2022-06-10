Florida GOP poised to reject special session on gun violence

TALLAHASSEE – With few Republicans responding and none giving support, the odds continue to dwindle for a special legislative session about gun violence.

Democratic lawmakers used a legal procedure to spur a poll of the Legislature about holding a special session. Lawmakers have until 3 p.m. Friday to cast votes.

The Department of State announced Thursday afternoon that 16 Republicans had responded, with all 16 opposed to the proposed session.

Meanwhile, 14 Senate Democrats and 40 House Democrats had voted in support, with none opposed.

Republicans hold large majorities in the House and Senate. Calling a special session would require support from 60 percent of the members of the House and Senate.

Democrats want lawmakers to address issues of universal background checks, expanding "red-flag" laws and regulating high-capacity rifle magazines after mass shootings in Buffalo, N.Y., and Uvalde, Texas.