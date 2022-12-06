Florida GOP adds to registration edge

Watch CBS News
TALLAHASSEE - The Republican Party of Florida added to its registration advantage in October, topping Democrats by nearly 327,000 voters.

According to the state's Division of Elections website, Florida had 14,539,989 registered voters as of October 31st. Of that, 5,297,121 were registered as Republicans, and 4,970,554 were registered as Democrats.

The state also had 4,008,962 unaffiliated voters and 263,352 third-party voters.

Democrats traditionally held a registration edge in the state, but they were overtaken last year by the GOP. As of October 8th, the last day to register to vote in the November elections, Republicans led by about 306,000 voters.

