Florida gas prices take big dip over weekend due to tax break holiday

MIAMI - Florida drivers noticed sharp drops in gas prices over the weekend.

That was due in part to the state's Florida Motor Fuel Tax Relief Act of 2022 that went into effect on October 1st. It suspends the state's 25.3 cent tax per gallon through the rest of October.

On Monday, the state average was $3.22 per gallon. That's the lowest daily average price since January.

"This gas tax builds on the previous downward pressure on pump prices, stemming from global recession concerns and underwhelming fuel demand," said AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins. "Prices are now beginning to dip below $3 a gallon at various gas stations in the state. While everyone might not be so lucky to see sub-$3 gasoline, all Floridians should expect a sizeable discount this week."

The state average price for gasoline has declined 13 cents per gallon since the gas tax holiday began. Before October, the state average declined a total of $1.50 per gallon since prices reached their peak of $4.89 per gallon in mid-June.

Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets - West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.47), Miami ($3.32), Gainesville ($3.31)

Least expensive metro markets - Panama City ($3.15), Pensacola ($3.07), Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.06)

Florida Gas Price Overview

Monday's Avg. Price - $3.22 per gallon

Cost for a Full Tank - About $48 (15 gallons)

2022 High - $4.89 per gallon (6/13/22)

2021 High - $3.36 per gallon (Nov. 2021)

All-Time Record High - $4.89 per gallon (6/13/22)