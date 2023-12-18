Florida gas prices sink to two year low

MIAMI - The average price at the pump in Florida has hit a two year low. Sunday's state average was $2.86 per gallon. That's the lowest daily average price since June 2021.

"Pump prices are falling at the perfect time, as more than 6 million Floridians prepare to take a road trip for the year-end holidays," said AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins. "Strong domestic gasoline supplies and low oil prices have contributed to the downward pressure on prices at the pump."

Gas prices in the state have dropped 31 cents in the past 17 days. As of Sunday, 88 percent of Florida gas stations had pump prices below $3 a gallon and 33 percent had pump prices below $2.75 a gallon.

The most expensive markets for gas in the state are West Palm Beach-Boca Raton, Naples, and Homosassa Springs. The cheapest markets are Orlando, Tampa, and Pensacola.