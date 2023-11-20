Florida gas prices sink to new 2023 low

MIAMI - As nearly 2.8 million Floridians prepare to take a Thanksgiving road trip, Florida gas prices continue to move in the right direction - down.

Sunday's average price of $3.04 per gallon is 15 cents less than a week ago and the lowest daily average price since late December 2022. It's also 37 cents less than what drivers paid last Thanksgiving ($3.41).

In Miami-Dade, the average was $3.14 a gallon, down from $3.22 a week ago. In Broward, the average was $3.13, down from $3.22 a week ago.

"More than half of Florida gas stations now have gasoline priced below $3 a gallon," said AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins. "While there could be some fluctuations in the coming weeks, AAA expects gas prices to remain low through the holidays, unless oil prices suddenly spike."

The plummeting price of oil has been a big contributor to the recent plunge at the pump. Crude oil fell from $93 a barrel in late September to $72/b last week. During that same time, the state average dropped from $3.69 per gallon to $3.04.

The most expensive markets for gas in the state are West Palm Beach-Boca Raton, Naples, and Tallahassee. The cheapest markets are in the state's Panhandle.