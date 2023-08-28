Watch CBS News
Florida gas prices sink to 4-week lows

TALLAHASSEE - Florida drivers are getting a bit of a break at the pump.

Monday's state average was $3.70, the lowest daily average price since July 31st.

AAA said the state average has declined nearly 16 cents per gallon throughout the past 11 days.

"The price of oil fell to its lowest level in a month, further reducing the cost of producing gasoline," said AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins.

The most expensive places to fill up last week were the West Palm Beach and Naples markets, the cheapest markets were in the Panhandle.  

