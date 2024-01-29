Florida gas prices rebound after weeks of declines

TALLAHASSEE - Well it was fun while it lasted.

After weeks of declines, Florida gas prices are headed up again.

According to AAA, the state average jumped from $2.99 per gallon last Monday to $3.18 a gallon by the middle of last week. Pump prices eased a bit over the weekend, with the state averaging $3.15 per gallon on Sunday.

On Monday, the average price in Miami-Dade was $3.19 a gallon, up from $3.07 a week ago. In Broward, the average price was $3.20 a gallon, up from $3.09 a week ago.

The most expensive places to fill up are in West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale, and Naples. The cheapest prices are in the panhandle.

"Despite declining through the weekend, gas prices are facing renewed upward pressure, after crude oil and gasoline futures shot up late last week," said AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins. "This could contribute to higher prices at the pump this week or next. How much higher remains to be seen."

According to AAA, the U.S. price of crude oil settled at $78.01 per barrel, $4.60 per barrel more than the week before and the highest daily settlement since mid-November. The 5 percent gain over the past two weeks comes amid refinery issues and the ongoing conflict in the Red Sea.