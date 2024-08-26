Florida gas prices over Labor Day weekend could be lowest in 3 years. Here's why.

Florida gas prices over Labor Day weekend could be lowest in 3 years

MIAMI - Gas prices over the upcoming Labor Day weekend will likely be the lowest in years.

On Sunday, prices in the state averaged $3.29 per gallon, that's the lowest daily average price in two months.

Early last week the state average jumped 8 cents, then reversed course and declined 9 cents by the weekend, according to AAA.

"Low oil prices have kept pump prices in check," said AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins. "Floridians planning to hit the road for Labor Day weekend are likely to find the lowest gas prices for the holiday weekend in three years."

Over Labor Day 2023, Florida drivers paid $3.68 per gallon, and $3.52 during the 2022 holiday weekend. The state average was $3.02 per gallon on Labor Day weekend 2021.

Gas prices in Miami-Dade and Broward

On Monday, the average in Miami-Dade was $3.29 a gallon, down four cents from a week ago. Broward's average was $3.32 a gallon, down from $3.34 a week ago.

The national average on Monday was $3.35 a gallon.

The most expensive cities in the state for gas are West Palm Beach, Naples, and Gainesville. The cheapest places for gas are all in the panhandle.





