Florida gas prices jumped eight cents over a week

TALLAHASSEE - The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas in Florida jumped eight cents during the past week.

The AAA auto club said drivers in Florida paid an average of $3.16 on Sunday, which was lower than what drivers paid a year ago when drivers paid $3.30 per gallon.

"Florida drivers have seen some volatility in prices at the pump in recent weeks and that trend could continue in the coming weeks," said AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins.

He said gas supplies are strong right now and there is seasonally low demand which would normally help keep gas prices low. However, oil prices remain propped up by concerns over the possibility of widening conflict in the Middle East.

On Monday, drivers in Miami-Dade were paying, on average, $3.15 a gallon, up from $3.06 a week ago. In Broward, the average price was $3.20 a gallon, up from $3.11 a week ago.

The most expensive places to fill up are in West Palm Beach, Naples, and Homosassa Springs. The cheapest prices are in the panhandle.