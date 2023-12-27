Florida gas prices jumped amid holiday travel

TALLAHASSEE - The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas in Florida jumped 14 cents during the past week, as demand grew with travel over the end-of-the-year holiday period.

The AAA auto club said drivers in Florida paid an average of $3.12 on Wednesday, matching the national average for the first time since August. Florida's average was $2.98 a week earlier and $3.01 a month earlier.

Motorists in Northwest Florida continued to enjoy the state's lowest prices Wednesday, with an average of $2.80 a gallon in the Crestview-Fort Walton Beach area, $2.85 in the Pensacola area, and $2.87 in the Panama City area. In contrast, motorists in the West Palm Beach-Boca Raton area paid an average of $3.30 a gallon.