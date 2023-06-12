Florida gas prices jumped a dime last week

MIAMI - Florida drivers saw gas prices shoot up by ten cents last week.

According to AAA, the state average was $3.47 a gallon on Monday, the most expensive daily average price since mid-May.

In Miami-Dade and Broward the average price was $3.49 a gallon.

"Summer hasn't officially begun, but the driving season is off to a roaring start," said AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins. "Gasoline demand figures from the past few weeks have been stronger than what we saw during this same time last year. That has contributed to volatility at the gas pump, which is perfectly normal this time of year. The good news for drivers is that oil prices remain low. As long as that's the case, the state average should remain below this year's high of $3.72 per gallon."

Gasoline demand over the past four weeks averaged 2 percent stronger than the same time last year.

On Friday, the U.S. price of oil settled at $70.17 per barrel. That's two percent less than last week and $13.09 per barrel less than this year's high. Oil prices declined last week, despite efforts from OPEC to boost oil prices by extending production cuts that were set to expire this year, and in the case of Saudi Arabia, pledging to cut an additional 1 million barrels per day beginning in July.

The most expensive markets for gas are West Palm Beach, Naples, and Port St. Lucie. The cheapest places are in the panhandle, including Pensacola and Panama City.