Florida gas prices jumped a dime last week before falling back. Here are the latest prices

MIAMI - Gas prices in Florida 11 cents early last week reaching $3.55 per gallon, before falling back seven cents over the last few days.

On Sunday, the state average was $3.40 per gallon. That's about 3 cents more than a week ago.

"Gas prices could move even lower, after a big drop in oil prices last week," said AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins.

Jenkins said recent fuel reports show China's crude oil imports are declining.

"This drives prices lower, on concerns that global fuel demand is softening," he said.

Gas prices in Miami-Dade and Broward

On Monday, the average in Miami-Dade was $3.38 a gallon, up a penny from a week ago. Broward's average was $3.42 a gallon, up from $3.38 a week ago.

The most expensive cities in the state for gas are West Palm Beach, Naples, and Gainesville. The cheapest places for gas are all in the panhandle.



Oil prices

In early July, the U.S. price for crude traded at around $83 per barrel, according to AAA. Since then, the price has dropped 8%. The biggest weekly drop happened last week when oil prices fell nearly $3 per barrel.

"Friday's closing price was $77.16/b. Oil hasn't traded this low since the first week of June. During that time, the average gas price in Florida was around $3.30/g," according to AAA.