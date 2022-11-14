Florida gas prices jumped 12 cents last week

MIAMI - Gas prices across the state rose more than a dime last week.

The state average increased from $3.46 per gallon last Monday to $3.58 on Thursday. However, the state average then slipped 3 cents by the weekend.

Monday's state average was $3.55 per gallon.

In Miami-Dade, the average was 3.56 on Monday, Broward was a little more expensive at $3.57. The average in the Florida Keys was $3.68.

"It appears that Florida gas prices have now fully adjusted to a recent oil price hike and the reinstatement of the state's gas tax," said AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins. "Oil and wholesale gasoline prices took a step back last week, which should cause gas prices to plateau."

Since November 1st, Florida's state average gas price jumped by as much as 29 cents per gallon. Last week's high of $3.58 per gallon was the highest daily average price since September 1st.

Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets - West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.70), Gainesville ($3.62), Homosassa Springs ($3.60)

Least expensive metro markets - Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.27), Pensacola ($3.32), Panama City ($3.33)

Florida Gas Price Overview

Monday's Avg. Price - $3.55 per gallon

Cost for a Full Tank - About $53 (15 gallons)

2022 High - $4.89 per gallon (6/13/22)

2021 High - $3.36 per gallon (Nov. 2021)

All-Time Record High - $4.89 per gallon (6/13/22)