Florida gas prices inch higher as year ends. Here's how prices compare.

TALLAHASSEE - With traffic expected to increase for the year-end holidays, the average price of gasoline in Florida inched up a penny during the past week.

On Monday, drivers across the state paid an average of $3.13 a gallon for regular unleaded, up from $3.12 a week earlier, according to the AAA auto club.

Last week, the state average started at $3.10 a gallon, then dropped down to $3.03 per gallon on Friday, before rebounding to $3.12 on Sunday.

So far, December gas prices have averaged $3.07 per gallon. That's 2 cents less than the monthly average in November and 4 cents less than the average price in October.

Gas prices have been relatively stable since September.

"During the past three months, the state average has bounced between $2.99 (a gallon) and $3.20 (a gallon)," said AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins in a statement. "Oil prices have remained low during that time, which has prevented any significant jump at the pump."

In Miami-Dade, drivers paid on average $3.08 a gallon on Monday, that' up a penny from last week. In Broward, that average was $3.14, a penny more than the week before.

The most expensive places in the state for gas were Naples and West Palm Beach. The cheapest gas was in the panhandle.

Nationally, motorists paid an average of $3.02 a gallon on Monday, according to AAA.