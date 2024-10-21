Florida gas prices hold steady after Hurricane Milton

TALLAHASSEE - Hurricane Milton closed thousands of gas stations but left no changes on gas costs across the state, according to the AAA auto club.

Florida motorists paid an average of $3.09 for regular unleaded gas, which was a penny less than the cost before Milton's Oct. 9 landfall in Sarasota County.

"Conditions are much improved compared to this time last week, when retailers struggled to keep their gas pumps stocked, due to the spike in demand from Hurricane Milton," AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said in a press release. "Just one week later, gasoline supplies are much more stable around the state and Floridians do not have to look far to find fuel."

Averages range from a low of $2.84 a gallon in Okaloosa County to highs of $3.29 in Monroe County and $3.30 in Franklin County, according to AAA's latest report. The averages include $3.16 in Miami-Dade County, $3.10 in Broward County County, $3.25 in Palm Beach County, $3.03 in Duval County, $3.07 in Orange County and $3.13 in Hillsborough County.

Boston-based GasBuddy put the percentage of gas stations in Florida without fuel at 8.5% on Sunday, with around 673 of the 7,915 stations in the state without fuel. The latest figures show a significant drop from a week earlier, as the state started to distribute free fuel to motorists in areas hit hardest by Milton.