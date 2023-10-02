Florida gas prices falling fast

MIAMI - The price at the pump continues to move in the right direction - down.

Even though oil prices remain high, prices at the pump are falling fast.

Florida's average price for gasoline dropped 10 cents last week. The state average has now declined 20 cents per gallon, through the past two weeks.

Monday's state average was $3.48 per gallon. That's the lowest daily average price since late July.

In Miami-Dade, the average price was $3.54, down from $3.63 a week ago. In Broward, the average was $3.56, down from $3.64 a week ago.

"Now that the summer driving season is over, gasoline demand has declined, but gasoline production is stronger than a year ago. Gasoline futures logged a second-consecutive 18 cent drop, which should signal another round of falling prices at the pump this week," said AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins.

The most expensive markets for gas in the state are West Palm Beach-Boca Raton, Naples, and Port St. Lucie. The cheapest markets are in the state's Panhandle.