Florida gas prices fall to seven month low

MIAMI - The price at the pump continues to move in the right direction - down.

The state average dropped 10 cents per gallon last week. Monday's gas price average was $3.22 per gallon, matching 2023's lowest daily average price of $3.22 per gallon which was recorded on March 6th.

In Miami-Dade, the average price was $3.33, down from $3.41 a week ago. In Broward, the average was $3.28, down from $3.38 a week ago.

The state average has mostly declined for the past 34 days. During that time, the state average declined a total of 47 cents per gallon.

The most expensive markets for gas in the state are West Palm Beach-Boca Raton, Naples, and Tallahassee. The cheapest markets are in the state's Panhandle.

"Gas prices are still following the downward momentum created by the seasonal downturn in fuel demand, coupled with stronger gasoline supplies and the switch to cheaper winter blend gasoline," said AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins. "However, the continued streak of declines is threatened by a second week of rising oil and gasoline futures prices."

According to AAA, the U.S. price of oil had a small one percent gain last week, amid ongoing concerns about the conflict between Israel and Hamas. In total, U.S. oil has risen $6 per barrel over the past two weeks. Gasoline futures also rose 11 cents per gallon last week, for a total increase of nearly 20 cents in two weeks.