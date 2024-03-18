Florida gas prices edge higher amid increased travel

MIAMI - Prices at the pump continue to rise in Florida amid increased travel and Gulf Coast refineries switching to a summer blend of gasoline.

The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas Monday in Florida was $3.46, 4 cents higher than a week earlier, according to the AAA auto club.

In Miami-Dade, it was averaging 3:51, up from 3:47 a week ago. In Broward, the average was $3:53, up five cents from last week.

The national average price Monday was $3.47 a gallon, up 7 cents from a week earlier.

AAA pointed to oil topping $80 a barrel because of concerns about Ukraine's attacks on Russian refineries, demand for gas increasing with warmer weather, and the shift to a more expensive summer blend of gas. Florida's average price was 16 cents a gallon higher than a month ago.

The West Palm Beach-Boca Raton area had the state's highest average price at $3.64 a gallon, according to AAA. The lowest prices were in the Panhandle, including an average of $3.24 a gallon in the Panama City area.