Watch CBS News
Local News

Florida gas prices edge higher amid increased travel

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS/News Service of Florida

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

MIAMI - Prices at the pump continue to rise in Florida amid increased travel and Gulf Coast refineries switching to a summer blend of gasoline.

The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas Monday in Florida was $3.46, 4 cents higher than a week earlier, according to the AAA auto club.

In Miami-Dade, it was averaging 3:51, up from 3:47 a week ago. In Broward, the average was $3:53, up five cents from last week.    

The national average price Monday was $3.47 a gallon, up 7 cents from a week earlier.

AAA pointed to oil topping $80 a barrel because of concerns about Ukraine's attacks on Russian refineries, demand for gas increasing with warmer weather, and the shift to a more expensive summer blend of gas. Florida's average price was 16 cents a gallon higher than a month ago.

The West Palm Beach-Boca Raton area had the state's highest average price at $3.64 a gallon, according to AAA. The lowest prices were in the Panhandle, including an average of $3.24 a gallon in the Panama City area. 

CBS Miami Team
cbs4-new-logo-hi-res.png

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on March 18, 2024 / 10:31 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.