Florida gas prices drop eight cents from last week

TALLAHASSEE - Florida gas prices moved lower last week.

The AAA said drivers in Florida paid an average of $3.08 on Sunday, down eight cents from a week ago, and the lowest daily average since December 30th.

"Florida gas prices continue bouncing above and below $3 a gallon," said AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins. "This week, prices are below $3 in various cities throughout the state. Only time will tell if that trend continues."

On Tuesday, the state average dipped even further to $3.07.

In Miami-Dade, the average was $3.10 a gallon, down from $3.14 a week ago. In Broward, the average price was $3.14 a gallon, down from $20 a week ago.

The most expensive places to fill up are in West Palm Beach, Naples, and Port Saint Lucie. The cheapest prices are in the panhandle.