Florida gas prices drop eight cents from last week

By John MacLauchlan

CBS Miami

TALLAHASSEE - Florida gas prices moved lower last week. 

The AAA said drivers in Florida paid an average of $3.08 on Sunday, down eight cents from a week ago, and the lowest daily average since December 30th. 

"Florida gas prices continue bouncing above and below $3 a gallon," said AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins. "This week, prices are below $3 in various cities throughout the state. Only time will tell if that trend continues." 

On Tuesday, the state average dipped even further to $3.07. 

In Miami-Dade, the average was $3.10 a gallon, down from $3.14 a week ago. In Broward, the average price was $3.14 a gallon, down from $20 a week ago. 

The most expensive places to fill up are in West Palm Beach, Naples, and Port Saint Lucie. The cheapest prices are in the panhandle.    

First published on January 16, 2024 / 6:48 AM EST

