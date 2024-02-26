Florida gas prices drift lower after setting 2024 record high last week

TALLAHASSEE - The Florida gas price rollercoaster hit a spike last week but evened out by the weekend.

Sunday's state average of $3.31 per gallon was one cent more than the week before.

According to AAA, two weeks ago the state average jumped 21 cents per gallon. Then last week, the state average fell 5 cents before jumping another 8 cents. By mid-week, the state average reached a new 2024 high of $3.37 per gallon, before falling another 5 cents. Last year's high was $3.85 per gallon.

"The recent increases are attributed to rising oil prices, as refineries conduct seasonal maintenance," said AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins. "Florida's gas prices are likely to face continued upward pressure through the next month as the presence of winter residents and spring breakers contributes to strong fuel demand."

On Monday morning, the average price in Miami-Dade was $3.34 a gallon, up from $3.33 a week ago. In Broward, the average price was $3.36 a gallon, the same as a week ago.

The most expensive places to fill up are in West Palm Beach, Gainesville, and Naples. The cheapest prices are in the panhandle.