Florida gas prices down for fifth straight week, dropped 12 cents last week

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - Florida gas prices continue their downward trend. 

Pump prices dropped 12 cents per gallon last week, according to AAA. The state average has now declined five consecutive weeks, falling a total of 54 cents per gallon since mid-November.

On Monday, Florida gas prices averaged $3.03 per gallon.

In Miami-Dade, the average was $3.25 a gallon and in Fort Lauderdale, it was $3.10 a gallon.

"The plunge at the pump is the result of falling oil prices, which have plummeted primarily due to market concerns about a global economic recession," said AAA's Mark Jenkins

Low gas prices should hang around through the end of the year unless oil prices unexpectedly rebound.

Regional Prices
Most expensive metro markets for unleaded regular - West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.26), Gainesville ($3.18), Miami ($3.17)
Least expensive metro markets for unleaded regular - Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($2.78), Pensacola ($2.82), Panama City ($2.85)

Florida Gas Price Overview
Monday's Avg. Price - $3.03 per gallon
Cost for a Full Tank - About $45 (15 gallons)
2022 High - $4.89 per gallon (6/13/22)
2021 High - $3.36 per gallon (Nov. 2021)
All-Time Record High - $4.89 per gallon (6/13/22) 

First published on December 19, 2022 / 6:46 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

