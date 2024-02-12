Florida gas prices dipped nearly a dime last week

TALLAHASSEE - Florida gas price rollercoaster went in the right direction last week - down.

According to AAA, the state average dropped 9 cents last week. The state average fell from $3.23 per gallon last Sunday to $3.14 per gallon on Monday, Feb. 12th.

On Monday morning, the average price in Miami-Dade was $3.21 a gallon, down from $3.25 a week ago. In Broward, the average price was $3.22 a gallon, down from $3.28 a week ago.

Florida's average gas price is now on a 10-day streak of declines, falling a total of 13 cents per gallon since February 1.

"Florida gas prices have recently followed a cycle where they decline for about two weeks, then shoot back up again," said AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins. "That trend, plus a recent uptick in futures prices, will likely lead to a jump at the pump, possibly as early as Monday afternoon."

The most expensive places to fill up are in West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale, and Naples. The cheapest prices are in the panhandle.

According to AAA, the U.S. price for crude oil rose nearly $5 per barrel, or about six percent, last week. Gasoline futures rose nearly 20 cents per gallon. The increases were attributed to reduced refinery activity, as refineries begin scheduled seasonal maintenance and prepare to switch from winter to summer blend gasoline.