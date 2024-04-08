Florida gas prices dipped last week but could be heading up again after oil prices surged

Florida gas prices have fallen for the last nine consecutive days

TALLAHASSEE - Florida gas price rollercoaster went in the right direction last week - down.

According to AAA, the state's gas prices are on a 9-day streak of declines, falling a total of 15 cents. On Sunday, the state average was $3.47 per gallon, down 12 cents from a week ago.

On Monday morning, the average price in Miami-Dade was $3.52 a gallon, down from $3.59 a week ago. In Broward, the average price was $3.55 a gallon, down from $3.64 a week ago.

"Pump prices are once again below year-ago levels, but upward pressure has moved back into the market," said AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins. "The U.S. price of oil surged to new 2024 highs last week, which could cause gas prices to move higher."

On Friday, domestic oil prices settled at $86.91 per barrel. That's up 4% from the week before, and $3 a barrel more than the previous 2024 high, recorded two weeks earlier.

"OPIS petroleum analysts attribute the oil price gains to demand concerns amid Israel's ongoing war with Hamas, and Ukrainian drone strikes on Russian oil refineries," Jenkins said. "Interestingly enough, similar gains were not seen in the gasoline futures market."

The most expensive places to fill up are in West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale, and Naples. The cheapest prices are in the panhandle.