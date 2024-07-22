Florida gas prices dip nearly 20 cents. Here's what to expect at the pump.

MIAMI - Gas prices in Florida took a tumble in the last week or so.

The average price per gallon has plummeted 18 cents in the past 10 days. During that time, the state average fell from $3.55 per gallon to $3.36 per gallon on Sunday.

"Futures prices have fallen the past two weeks, to the lowest levels in more than a month," said AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins. "This lowered the cost of gasoline production. However, Florida gas prices have been erratic this summer and an early week rally is not out of the question."

Sunday's state average of $3.36 is the lowest daily average price since July 1. It's 28 cents less than the highest price this year ($3.64) - recorded on May 3.

Gas prices in Miami-Dade and Broward

On Monday, the average in Miami-Dade was $3.37 a gallon, down from $3.50 a week ago. Broward's average was $3.38 a gallon, down from $3.53 a week ago.

The most expensive cities in the state for gas are West Palm Beach, Naples, and Gainesville. The cheapest places for gas are all in the panhandle.