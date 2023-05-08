Florida gas prices dip for second consecutive week

MIAMI - Florida drivers saw gas prices dip by nearly a dime last week.

According to AAA, the state average declined 9 cents per gallon. Florida's state average has now declined a total of 16 cents, since setting a new 2023 high of $3.72 per gallon on April 21st.

On Monday, Florida drivers paid an average price of $3.56 per gallon. That's the lowest daily average price in three weeks.

"Florida gas prices should move even lower this week," said AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins. "Pump prices are still coming back down from the spike caused by the flooding in South Florida."

The most expensive markets for gas are West Palm Beach, Naples, and Sebring. The cheapest places are in the panhandle, including Pensacola and Panama City.

Jenkins said there should be more downward pressure on the price at the pump after the oil market suffered its third consecutive week of declines.

The U.S. price of crude declined 7 percent last week. Friday's settlement of $71.34 per barrel was $5.44 per barrel less than the week before. U.S. crude has now declined nearly $12 per barrel since setting a new 2023 high, in response to OPEC's announcement to cut oil production.