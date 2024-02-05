Florida gas prices dip after big jump last week

TALLAHASSEE - Florida gas prices are dipping lower after a 12-cent jump last week.

According to AAA, rising crude oil and gasoline futures prices contributed to last week's increase, which sent the state average to a three-month high of $3.27 per gallon on Thursday.

"Futures prices reversed course last week, enabling pump prices to drop 4 cents in the past three days," said AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins

Sunday's state average was $3.23 per gallon, dropping to $3.22 on Monday.

On Monday, the average price in Miami-Dade was $3.25 a gallon, up from $3.19 a week ago. In Broward, the average price was $3.28 a gallon, up from $3.20 a week ago.

The most expensive places to fill up are in West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale, and Naples. The cheapest prices are in the panhandle.

According to AAA, the U.S. price for crude oil declined $5.73 per barrel last week. Friday's closing price of $72.28 per barrel was the lowest daily closing price in two weeks.