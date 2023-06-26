Florida gas prices dip as July 4th holiday weekend approaches

MIAMI - Florida drivers saw gas prices dip six cents last week, marking the lowest daily average price in two weeks.

According to AAA, the state average was $3.35 a gallon on Monday.

In Miami and Fort Lauderdale, the average price was $3.39 a gallon.

"Florida gas prices have fallen about 12 cents per gallon throughout the past two weeks," said AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins. "Low oil prices have enabled gas prices to remain well below year-ago levels. However, strong demand has created some volatility throughout the past month. Even if gas prices bounce higher again soon, Independence Day road trippers will pay much less at the pump than they did last year."

Florida gas prices averaged $4.54 per gallon on July 4, 2022. That amounts to $18 more for a full tank compared to what drivers are paying now.

Here are some of the more notable historic gas price averages for Independence Day in Florida:

2022 - $4.54 (record high)

2021 - $3.01

2020 - $2.11 (Lowest since 2004)

2019 - $2.68

2014 - $3.60

The most expensive markets for gas are West Palm Beach, Naples, and Fort Lauderdale. The cheapest places are included Pensacola, Fort Walton Beach, and Vero Beach.