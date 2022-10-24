Florida gas prices dip again

MIAMI - Florida drivers got a little good news at the pump last week.

After price increases, the average dipped 6 cents per gallon last week.

On Monday, drivers in the state are paying an average price of $3.35 per gallon.

"Oil prices dropped 8% two weeks ago, then hung relatively steady last week, enabling pump prices to decline," said AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins. "Drivers should see pump prices drift even lower this week. But a sudden jump at the pump is likely on November 1, when the state's gasoline tax holiday ends."

The average cost for a full tank of gas is now $50. That's nearly $23 less than than what drivers paid in mid-June, when the state average reached a record high price of $4.89 per gallon.

Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets - West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.51), Gainesville ($3.42), Naples ($3.42)

Least expensive metro markets - Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.16), Pensacola ($3.19), Panama City ($3.25)

Florida Gas Price Overview

Monday's Avg. Price - $3.35 per gallon

Cost for a Full Tank - About $50 (15 gallons)

2022 High - $4.89 per gallon (6/13/22)

2021 High - $3.36 per gallon (Nov. 2021)

All-Time Record High - $4.89 per gallon (6/13/22)