Florida gas prices continue downward trend, dropped 12 cents last week

MIAMI - Florida gas prices are continuing their downward trend.

Pump prices dropped 12 cents per gallon last week, according to AAA.

On Monday, Florida gas prices averaged $3.15 per gallon. That's 10 cents per gallon more than a year ago.

The state average is now on a 31-day streak of declines, falling a total of 41 cents per gallon.

In Miami-Dade, the average was $3.25 a gallon and in Fort Lauderdale it was $3.21 a gallon.

"Economic recession concerns have kept downward pressure on the global fuel market, causing crude oil prices to plummet, dragging gas prices down with them," said Mark Jenkins, Public Relations Manager for AAA - The Auto Club Group. "The price of crude plunged 29% in the past month; 11% of that happened last week. This should pave the way for additional discounts at the pump this week. Unless fundamentals change, the state average could easily sink below $3 a gallon before Christmas Day."

Pump prices are already below what drivers paid during last year's holidays. In 2021, Florida gas prices averaged $3.23 per gallon on Christmas Day and $3.22 per gallon on New Year's Eve.

Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets - West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.39), Naples ($3.33), Gainesville ($3.32)

Least expensive metro markets - Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($2.89), Pensacola ($2.92), Panama City ($2.92)

Florida Gas Price Overview

Monday's Avg. Price - $3.15 per gallon

Cost for a Full Tank - About $47 (15 gallons)

2022 High - $4.89 per gallon (6/13/22)

2021 High - $3.36 per gallon (Nov. 2021)

All-Time Record High - $4.89 per gallon (6/13/22)