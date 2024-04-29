Florida gas prices are slightly lower than a week ago

Florida gas prices went up over the last three days, erasing eight days of losses

Florida gas prices went up over the last three days, erasing eight days of losses

Florida gas prices went up over the last three days, erasing eight days of losses

TALLAHASSEE - Florida gas prices have gone up the past three days, erasing 8 consecutive days of losses.

The state average dropped from $3.64 per gallon to $3.48 last week. It then rebounded nine cents from Friday through Sunday.

Sunday's state average was $3.57 per gallon. That's slightly less than a week ago, 3 cents less than last month, and 10 cents less than this time last year, according to AAA.

The state average is also seven cents less than 2024's high, 28 cents less than 2023's high, and $1.32 a gallon less than the 2022 high of $4.89 a gallon.

In Miami-Dade, it was $3.58 on Monday, the same as a week ago. In Broward, it was $3.63, also the same as a week ago.

The most expensive places to fill up are in West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale, and Naples. The cheapest prices are in the panhandle.