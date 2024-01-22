Florida gas prices are at their lowest in a month

TALLAHASSEE - Florida gas prices have dropped to the lowest in a month.

AAA said the state average is now below $3 a gallon for the first time this year. On Sunday, the state average was $2.99 per gallon, that's the lowest daily average price since December 20th.

"The state average has plummeted more than 16 cents in the past two weeks," said AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins. "Plunging temps across the country contributes to lower fuel demand, which normally leads to excess fuel supplies and lower prices. More than 70 percent of filling stations now have gas prices below $3 a gallon."

On Monday, the average price in Miami-Dade was $3.07 a gallon, down from $3.11 a week ago. In Broward, the average price was $3.09 a gallon, down from $3.14 a week ago.

The most expensive places to fill up are in West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale, and Naples. The cheapest prices are in the panhandle.