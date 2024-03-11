Florida Fire Marshal warns of Chinese made hoverboards with lithium batteries, they're "ticking time bombs"

TALLAHASSEE - Calling them 'ticking time bombs', state CFO and Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis has issued a warning about a Chinese-made electric hoverboard.

On Monday, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said people who have EVERCROSS EV5 hoverboards should immediately stop using them because they pose a fire risk.

According to the agency, one fire sparked by a lithium battery caused substantial property damage to a residential building in New York City in May of last year.

The hoverboards, manufactured in China by Jinhua Smart Electric Technology Co. Ltd., have EVERCROSS printed on the front. They were sold online on Amazon.com, eBay.com, Likesporting.com, Lowes.com, Newegg.com, Ridefaboard.com, and Walmart.com for between $180 and $300 from July 2021 to the present.

"The fire dangers related to defective lithium-battery powered products are real and they are ticking time bombs sitting in many of our homes. If you or a loved one has purchased this lithium-powered hoverboard, stop using it immediately, remove the battery pack, and dispose of it properly. Never throw lithium batteries into your household trash or recycling bins. Instead, check with a local battery recycler or hazardous waste collection center," said Patronis in a statement.

"With the advent of lithium-ion batteries being used in all kinds of battery-powered scooters, golf carts, and cars, EV fires are a new phenomenon that our firefighters are battling every day," he added.

This week, the state's legislature measures that allow for the development of safety standards to prevent lithium-ion battery fires and other issues with energy storage systems. During Hurricane Ian, first responders witnessed several occasions where EVs that had been flooded by saltwater eventually caught fire.