Florida father shoots son in hospital bed, turns gun on self in apparent murder-suicide

SEBRING, Florida -- The Highlands County Sheriff's Office responded to an apparent murder-suicide at a hospital on Thursday morning.

According to HCSO, deputies responded to AdventHealth Sebring at 11:26 a.m. after reports of an active shooter situation. There, officials found a father and son dead.

Deputies say a 66-year-old Sebring man brought his adult son, who was reportedly being somewhat combative, to the hospital. Once at the emergency room, officials say the son was placed in a mental health room.

Inside that room, deputies say the father pulled out a handgun and fired shots into the wall — an apparent attempt to get other people out of the room, according to deputies. The man proceeded to shoot his son who was lying in bed, then shot himself.

Deputies say both men were dead when they got to the scene.

Officials have not reported any other injuries.

The hospital was placed on lockdown and started diverting EMS traffic to a nearby facility.