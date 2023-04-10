Watch CBS News
Florida dominates list for self-employed workers, study found

By Nicole Lauren

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - How do you feel about being your own boss? Well, it seems like South Floridians seem to like the idea!

A new study found that the number of self-employed workers is on the rise based on data from the US Census Bureau.

The number of self-employed workers has increased by nearly one million (988,418) since 2016, according to the Census Bureau.

The rankings for the cities with the most self-employed workers were:

Hialeah, Florida
Miami, Florida
Hollywood, Florida
Cape Coral, Florida
Los Angeles, California
Scottsdale, Arizona
Glendale, California
Port St. Lucie, Florida
Huntington Beach, California
Fort Lauderdale, Florida

The study analyzed 170 of the most populated cities across the country to determine which cities have the highest percentage of self-employed within the workforce.

Between Hialeah, Miami, and Hollywood the salaries ranged between 36 thousand dollars to 50 thousand. The study also shows many of the self-employed workers are men. 

