Florida Department of Health monitoring above-average number of RSV cases

MIAMI - The Florida Department of Health is monitoring an above-average number of RSV cases.

Respiratory syncytial virus or RSV is an infection of the lungs and respiratory tract with symptoms similar to a common cold. Mild case symptoms can include congested or runny nose, dry cough, low-grade fever, sore throat, sneezing, and headache.

In severe cases, RSV symptoms may include fever, cough, wheezing, rapid or difficulty breathing, or bluish skin color.

Symptoms of severe cases in infants are short, shallow, and rapid breathing, struggling to breathe, cough, poor feeding, unusual tiredness, or irritability.

Health officials say children and adults recover in one to two weeks, although some might have repeated wheezing.

Experts urge everyone to follow these important steps to protect yourself and others from respiratory illness:

1. Wash your hands often with soap and water. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

2. Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

3. Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces.

4. Stay home if you are sick and keep children home if they are sick.

5. Cover your mouth and nose when sneezing and coughing. If you don't have a tissue, cough or sneeze into your upper sleeve or elbow, not your hands.

Officials say that severe or life-threatening infection requiring a hospital stay may occur in premature infants or in anyone who has chronic heart or lung problems.