Florida dentist pleads guilty to sending over 100 threats to multiple people, including election official

MIAMI - A Florida dentist has admitted to sending over 100 violent threats to public figures, including an election official, over five years.

Richard Glenn Kantwill, 61, of Tampa, pleaded guilty on Monday to four counts of interstate transmission of threats, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Court documents reveal that from September 2019 to July 2020, Kantwill used Facebook, Instagram, email, and text messages to send threats to three victims, including an author, a religious leader, and a television personality.

Between April 2022 and April 2024, he sent additional threats to four public figures, including a threat against an election official in another state on February 9, 2024.

"Richard Kantwill targeted an election official and other public figures with over 100 heinous threats," said Attorney General Merrick B. Garland. "The Justice Department will not tolerate threats of violence that endanger people's safety and our democracy."

Kantwill faces up to five years in prison for each count. His sentencing hearing will be scheduled at a later date, officials said.

The Justice Department encourages anyone who suspects threats or violent acts to contact their local FBI office or call 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324). 

