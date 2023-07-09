Florida Democrats gather in Miami Beach to plot electoral strategy as 2024 election looms

MIAMI -- Florida Democrats converged on Miami Beach this weekend for the annual Leadership Blue conference to plot strategy in their effort to grain footing during next year's elections.

Following a day full of meetings, discussions and trainings, the centerpiece event of the weekend was the popular evening gala held at the Fontainebleau Hotel that attracted 750 people, a sold-out crowd for the $300 a plate dinner.

The keynote speaker for the gala was actor Bradley Whitford, best known for his role as Deputy White House Chief of Staff Josh Lyman in the primetime drama "West Wing." It chronicled a fictional Democratic president and challenges he faced while in the White House.

"Ron Desantis is wearing more makeup then I wear on stage," he said during a media availability prior to the start of the dinner.

When asked about Gov. Ron Desantis's huge reelection win in 2022, Whitford blasted his tactics.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine-Cava at the podium during a gala Saturday night attended by prominent Florida Democrats. CBS News Miami

"Using division as a political tactic can be effective but when you don't have any interest in anything beyond gathering your own power, it wears thin," Whitford said.

By their own admission, Florida Democrats were trounced In 2022 as DeSantis engineered a stunning reelection and Republican super majorities were cemented in the state legislature.

"Ron DeSantis did not win by 19 points," Florida Democratic Chair Nikki Fried said. "We lost by 19."

But Fried said the Democratic Party is fired up and determined to regain ground in 2024.

She said defeating U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, who is running for reelection next year, is a priority, and that the national Democratic Party will provide more financial backing than it did in 2022.

Florida Republicans are planning their own organizing event, GOP party Chair Christian Ziegler said.

In 2018, there were 250,000 more registed Democrats in the state but now there are 500,000 more Republicans.