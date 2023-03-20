Watch CBS News
Local News

Florida COVID-19 deaths top 87,000

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS/News Service of Florida

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

TALLAHASSEE - More than 87,000 Florida residents have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic started in 2020.

According to data from the state Department of Health last Friday, the state had a reported 87,141 deaths as of Thursday. That was up from 86,850 COVID-19 deaths reported two weeks earlier.

Because of lags in reporting, it is unclear when the additional deaths occurred.

The new data also showed a continued decline in newly reported cases. The state had 8,969 reported cases from March 10 to Thursday, the lowest total in at least 10 weeks.

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on March 20, 2023 / 10:12 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.