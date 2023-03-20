Florida COVID-19 deaths top 87,000

TALLAHASSEE - More than 87,000 Florida residents have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic started in 2020.

According to data from the state Department of Health last Friday, the state had a reported 87,141 deaths as of Thursday. That was up from 86,850 COVID-19 deaths reported two weeks earlier.

Because of lags in reporting, it is unclear when the additional deaths occurred.

The new data also showed a continued decline in newly reported cases. The state had 8,969 reported cases from March 10 to Thursday, the lowest total in at least 10 weeks.