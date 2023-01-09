Florida COVID-19 deaths top 84,000
TALLAHASSEE - More than 84,000 Florida residents have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic started in 2020, with the total increasing by nearly 1,000 in the past month.
According to the state's Department of Health, 84,176 residents had died of COVID-19 as of last Thursday. That was up from a reported 83,201 deaths in early December.
Because of lags in reporting, it is unclear when the additional deaths occurred.
The DOH also reported an increase in reported COVID-19 cases. During the week of Dec. 30 through Thursday, the state had a reported 31,633 cases, compared to 23,939 reported cases the previous week. As another comparison, the state had a reported 12,365 cases during the week that started Oct. 28, according to DOH data.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.