Florida COVID-19 death toll nears 83,000

TALLAHASSEE - The number of Florida residents who have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic started in 2020 is nearing 83,000.

The Florida Department of Health on Friday released data that showed a reported 82,875 people had died of COVID-19 as of Thursday.

That was up from a reported 82,541 deaths two weeks earlier and 82,176 deaths four weeks earlier.

Because of lags in reporting, it is unclear when the additional deaths occurred.

The Department of Health releases data every other Friday.

The new data showed that numbers of reported COVID-19 cases have remained relatively flat in recent weeks.

The state had a reported 11,783 cases from Nov. 4 to Nov. 10 and a reported 11,632 cases from Nov. 11 to Thursday.