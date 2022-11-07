Watch CBS News
Local News

Florida COVID-19 death toll continues to mount

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS/News Service of Florida

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

TALLAHASSEE - More than 82,500 Florida residents have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic started in early 2020, while the number of newly reported cases remains relatively low.

According to data released by the state Department of Health, as of last Thursday, the state had a reported 82,541 deaths. That was up from 82,176 reported deaths two weeks earlier and up from 81,661 deaths in numbers released on October 7.

Because of lags in reporting, it is unclear when the additional deaths occurred.

The Department of Health report also showed that the state had 12,336 reported new cases of COVID-19 from Oct. 28 through Thursday and 10,798 reported cases the previous week. Those numbers were far below reported cases during surges of cases earlier in the year.

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on November 7, 2022 / 12:55 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.