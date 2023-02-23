Florida county Republican Party votes to ban the COVID-19 vaccine

MIAMI - The "Ban the jab" resolution passed with a majority vote in the Lee County Republican Party and will now head to Governor Ron DeSantis' desk.

This comes after a member of the Lee County Republican Party wrote a resolution for the executive committee to consider. Joe Sansone argued the risks of the COVID vaccine are not worth it.

Sansone so far as to label the vaccine a bioweapon.

"The Lee County Republican Party is going to be on the vanguard of this campaign to stop the genocide because we have foreign non governmental entities that are unleashing biological weapons on the American people," he said.

Because the Republican Party of Lee County has no power per so, DeSantis can just ignore it if he chooses.