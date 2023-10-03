Watch CBS News
Local News

Florida child shoots, injures 2 kids at Pop Warner football practice

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS/AP

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

ORLANDO - A child retrieved a gun from a vehicle and shot two other kids following an altercation that began during a Pop Warner football practice in Apopka.

The juvenile fired one shot on Monday night, hitting one child in the arm and the other in the torso, Apopka police Chief Mike McKinley said during a news conference.

Apopka is about 20 miles northwest of Orlando.

The shooting happened about 8:20 p.m. and officers arrived at the scene about four minutes later, McKinley said.

They took the gun from the child and he was detained. The ages of the shooter and the victims were not released. The injured children were taken to a hospital for treatment and were both in stable condition on Monday night.

"It's unbelievable that young kids, out here to play football and have a good time, would get into an altercation," McKinley said. "Plenty of adults around. In my day, we would have run and talked to our parents about it and let our parents handle it."

McKinley did not say what the altercation was about. He said there were lots of parents and children at the practice, and additional adults and children were at a nearby soccer practice. No one else was injured.

CBS Miami Team
cbs4-new-logo-hi-res.png

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on October 3, 2023 / 8:53 AM

© 2023 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.