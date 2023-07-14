Watch CBS News
Florida CFO Patronis takes aim at IRS

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS/News Service of Florida

TALLAHASSEE - Amid criticism of the Internal Revenue Service by Republican officials across the country, Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis has announced the creation of an online site for people to report alleged "targeting" by the IRS.

Recent Republican criticism of the IRS stems, in part, from the federal 2022 Inflation Reduction Act, which included funding for additional IRS employees.

Patronis' office said the state's new "IRS Transparency Portal" is aimed at helping Florida "identify patterns of discrimination where specific IRS agents are targeting certain political causes, practices or beliefs."

During an appearance Thursday at Ally Building Solutions in Orlando, Patronis said consumers will be able to use a hyperlink to submit complaints about the IRS.

"We'll take a look at this information. We'll share those patterns of investigation and help us craft laws in Florida that make sense," Patronis said. "But then we'll take those reports, and we'll submit them to those particular congressional committees that have oversight over the IRS, to show that type of activity, to see if there's a pattern that needs to be addressed because of it being not consistent with what the overall mission of the IRS should be."

CBS Miami Team
The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

July 14, 2023

