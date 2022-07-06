Florida caretaker accused of stabbing man, pushing him out of moving car

MIAMI - A Florida woman is accused of stabbing the man she provides care for with a marker and pushing him out of a moving car in North Carolina.

Arlene Bonitz, 57, of Palm Harbor, was driving south on Sunday on Interstate 95 with a man for whom she provides care and support due to his cognitive issues, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office.

Bonitz is accused of stabbing the man several times with a felt-tipped marker before pushing him out of her car while driving at 60 mph. She continued driving on I-95 before she crashed, according to the sheriff's office.

Bonitz and the man were taken to a local hospital for treatment. He suffered a broken pelvis and had road rash on his face, hands, and legs.

Bonitz has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. Her bond was set at $75,000.