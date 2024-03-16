16-year-old boy arrested and charged as adult after pulling gun out on spring breakers in New Smyrna Beach

Scare on the sand after teen pulls out gun on spring breakers in New Smyrna Beach

Scare on the sand after teen pulls out gun on spring breakers in New Smyrna Beach

Scare on the sand after teen pulls out gun on spring breakers in New Smyrna Beach

NEW SMYRNA BEACH — A teenager was arrested on Thursday after deputies said he pulled a gun out at a crowd of spring breakers at a crowded Florida beach.

According to CBS News affiliate WKMG in Orlando, Volusia County Sheriff's Office deputies were patrolling New Smyrna Beach around 3:45 p.m. when they heard the crowd yelling and someone shouting "He has a gun!"

In bodycam video obtained by WKMG, deputies then ran to the scene and found 16-year-old Felixander Solis-Guzman wielding a gun. In a release issued to local media, deputies stated they drew their guns and approached the teen, commanding that he drop his weapon.

"They observed our desperado pointing a gun at another individual," Sheriff Mike Chitwood told WKMG. "He then looks up and see the deputies and takes a long run along the water's edge."

"Now remember: there's massive crowds on the beach. He's running and he never gets rid of that gun," he added.

Chitwood said Solis-Guzman then went into the ocean, where he threw his gun and a black satchel into the water before he surrendered to deputies, WKMG reported.

Deputies told WKMG that both the gun and bag were recovered, and the latter held 20 smaller plastic bags filled with marijuana.

"What I have here is a little desperado out of Orange County — armed — decides to come to our beach because he's here to sell drugs," Chitwood stated.

Beachgoers who spoke to WKMG said they were stunned by what unfolded.

"I've never seen that happen, and we come here all the time," said college student Alyssa Miller, who was at New Smyrna Beach with her friend and were wrapping up their spring break.

"It's not completely surprising, but it is scary," added beachgoer Daya Padilla. "That is an adolescent. He's not even 18-years-old."

WKMG reported that Solis-Guzman currently faces several charges, including illegal firearm possession, resisting law enforcement, evidence tampering and aggravated assault, among others. On Friday, the Office of the State Attorney in Florida's Seventh Judicial Circuit announced that the teen would be prosecuted as an adult.

"This 16-year-old brought drugs and a gun to Volusia County during Spring Break," State Attorney R.J. Larizza said on X. "He will now face adult charges and serious consequences for his reckless actions. We welcome Spring Breakers, so long as they behave themselves."

Solis-Guzman was also arrested on seven active no-bond warrants out of Orange County, including armed robbery and probation violation, deputies told WKMG. He was ultimately taken to the Volusia Family Resource Center for processing before being transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice.

Despite the chaos that ensued, deputies told WKMG that nobody was injured during the incident.

During Solis-Guzman's first appearance in court on Saturday, he was given no bond and was appointed a public defender. No additional information has been provided, including where the teen obtained the firearm and why he pulled it out on the beach, WKMG reported.