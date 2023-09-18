FAU studys how AI could impact sports recruiting

CORAL SPRINGS - Florida has a storied tradition of nurturing some of the most exceptional athletes, particularly in football. Some attribute this success to the region's warm climate, which enables athletes to train outdoors year-round.

However, the landscape of recruiting is on the verge of a significant transformation with artificial intelligence recruiting technology.

While this might seem distant, the technology required for such advancements already exists in soccer. An app known as AI Scout allows soccer players to link their photos, videos, and statistics, providing recruiters with a comprehensive view. This demonstrates that the technology exists, it's just a matter of time before it comes to other sports.

Consider the fact that there are countless young individuals with aspirations of playing sports at the collegiate or professional level. That's why coaches and their staff spend hours sifting through film and statistics to identify the right candidates.

"There's a lot of talent out there, but we're always searching for the perfect fit within our program," Jeff Love, FAU Player Personnel Dir.

This is where artificial intelligence (AI) is poised to revolutionize the game. Dan Cornely, a professor of sports management at Florida Atlantic University's College of Business, explains, "AI, as we know it, can generate academic papers within seconds."

And in the fast-paced world of sports, speed is a significant advantage.

"More than ever, there's a transfer portal, with students moving between campuses. Coaches need to swiftly decide whether to recruit or offer scholarships," he said.

Cornely anticipates integrating AI into his courses in the near future to prepare students for its role in sports management. Coaches are already anticipating its influence.

CBS Miami raised the question of whether larger institutions will attract the most talented athletes. The answer remains complex.

"Yeah, that's a tough one, that's conference realignment and NIL conversations," Cornely said.

Nevertheless, this shift is already underway, and Cornely views artificial intelligence as a catalyst for positive growth.

For now, Love noted, "Whether you're recruiting or coaching, you're always seeking more efficient methods to gain an edge."

While a football-specific app utilizing AI has yet to be widely developed and adopted, it could become a reality within the next 1-2 years, if not sooner.